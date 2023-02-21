Top cryptocurrencies on Tuesday noticed gains. The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin was up by 2 percent over the last 24 hours to trade at $24,923.42. At the time of writing this …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency price in India 21 February 2023: Bitcoin increases 2%, Ethereum up by 1%, meme coins mark gain - February 21, 2023
- Litecoin Network Gets Ordinals As Bitcoin ‘NFTs’ Soar To 154K - February 21, 2023
- Bitcoin ‘fixes democracy’ and fights corruption: Human Rights Foundation - February 20, 2023