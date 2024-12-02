GUELPH, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) (“CWTI” or “the Company” or “the Corporation“), released its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024. A copy of the Company’s interim consolidated financial statements and the corresponding management discussion and analysis (MD&A) are available under the Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.