Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and social activist Darrell Kelley has been recognized as Artist of the Month by MTVrock for November 2024. This prestigious honor acknowledges Kelley’s outstanding contributions to the music industry, particularly with his soul-stirring rendition of the classic hit, “Neither One of Us.”

Darrell Kelley Darrell Kelley Named Artist of the Month by MTVrock

LA, CA, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and social activist Darrell Kelley has been recognized as Artist of the Month by MTVrock for November 2024. This prestigious honor acknowledges Kelley’s outstanding contributions to the music industry, particularly with his soul-stirring rendition of the classic hit, “Neither One of Us.”

Kelley’s unique interpretation of “Neither One of Us” caught the attention of MTVrock, showcasing his vocal range, emotional delivery, and ability to reimagine timeless classics. His music embodies the spirit of activism, social justice, and unity, resonating with audiences nationwide.

This recognition is a testament to Kelley’s tireless efforts to create music that inspires, educates, and uplifts. As Artist of the Month, Kelley will be featured prominently on MTVrock’s website and social media channels, introducing his music to an even broader audience.

Note to editor: High-resolution images and interview requests available upon request.

For more information about Darrell Kelley and his music, please visit Spotify.

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #DarrellKelleyArtistOfTheMonth.

https://x.com/_darrellkelley?mx=2

https://www.facebook.com/people/Darrell-Kelley/100058104819281/

https://www.instagram.com/darrellkelleyofficial/

https://soundcloud.com/user-792034936/neither-one-of-us

Attachment

CONTACT: Darrell Kelley Darrell@uwgeam.com 888-669-4441