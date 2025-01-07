DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 62,876,448.80 euros

Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées – Marcel Dassault

75008 PARIS

712 042 456 RCS Paris

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 12/31/2024 78,595,561 Theoretical voting rights:

130,723,214 Exercisable voting rights:

130,326,152

Attachment