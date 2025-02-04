NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Asheville Eye Associates, PLLC (“AEA”). AEA learned of suspicious activity on or about late December 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About Asheville Eye Associates

Asheville Eye Associates, PLLC is a provider of advanced eye care services throughout Western North Carolina.

What happened?

In late December 2024, the DragonForce ransomware group claimed it had stolen a large quantity of data from AEA. Faced with this cybersecurity incident, AEA engaged third-party experts and consultants to contain and investigate the cyberattack. The investigation confirmed the exposure of some AEA patient data.

What types of information was stolen?

The personal information that may have been compromised includes:

Names

Addresses

Health Insurance Details

Medical Treatment Information

How many people were affected by the breach?

Up to 193,306 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the AEA data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so counsel does not represent you unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing now. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.