Shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) surged over 45% to $8.09 in after-hours trading on Friday following an unsolicited, nonbinding acquisition proposal from Biogen Inc. (BIIB).

Biogen has proposed to acquire all the remaining common shares of Sage Therapeutics it does not yet possess, at a rate of $7.22 per share. According to a recent SEC filing, Biogen currently holds a 10.2% stake in Sage.

The strategic partnership between Sage and Biogen commenced in 2020. In November of that year, the two companies agreed to collaborate on the development and commercialization of SAGE-217 and SAGE-324. As part of this agreement, Biogen acquired approximately 6.24 million shares of Sage at an average price of $104.14 per share on December 31, 2020, totaling around $650 million.

SAGE-217 gained regulatory approval in August 2023, distinguishing itself as the first FDA-approved oral medication for postpartum depression, marketed under the brand name Zurzuvae. Meanwhile, collaboration on another project, SAGE-324, encountered substantial obstacles.

In July 2024, the KINETIC 2 phase IIb study of SAGE-324 for Essential Tremor failed to achieve its primary objectives. Subsequently, Biogen ended its collaboration with Sage concerning SAGE-324 in September 2024.

Sage has also faced considerable difficulties with its key drug candidate, Dalzanemdor. In April 2024, Dalzanemdor, or SAGE-718, did not reach its primary goal in a phase II trial for patients with mild cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson’s disease, termed PRECEDENT. The setbacks continued through the latter half of 2024, with two additional unsuccessful trials.

A phase II trial exploring Dalzanemdor’s efficacy in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s Disease, known as LIGHTWAVE, concluded unsuccessfully in October, followed by another phase II study failing in November 2024 for Huntington’s Disease.

Regarding the acquisition offer, Sage announced that its Board of Directors will thoroughly assess and deliberate on Biogen’s proposal to decide on the appropriate course of action.

The company’s shares had reached record highs of $195 in January 2018. Over the past year, SAGE’s stock price fluctuated between $4.62 and $28.26, closing at $5.55 on Friday, reflecting a 5.13% decline.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com