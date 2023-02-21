Rep. David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, will leave the House of Representatives on June 1 and head the Rhode Island Foundation, his office said. Cicilline and Rep. Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican, earlier this month announced the formation of a Congressional Antitrust Caucus, designed for “holding Big Tech and monopolies accountable, promoting healthy competition in the economy, and advocating for hardworking and law-abiding consumers and business owners.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
