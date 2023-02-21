According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific market was worth 51.16 billion US dollars in 2021.

Farmington, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Disposable Hygiene Products Market Size Was Valued At USD 165.13 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 173.57 Billion In 2022 To USD 273.44 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 6.7% During The Forecast Period. The global COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented and shocking, and the demand for disposable hygiene products has been higher than expected in all areas compared to before the pandemic. Our research shows that the world market grew by 5.8% from 2019 to 2020.

Good disposable personal care items, like diapers, toilet paper, and wipes, are very absorbent, let air through, and are safe to use in day cares. People want hygiene products with new formulas and extra benefits to meet their needs for cleanliness.

Recent Developments:

In September 2022: Eco Green Living, a UK-based manufacturer of sustainable personal care products, has launched a range of biodegradable bamboo-based washable baby diapers in the UK.

Segment Analysis:

Product Type Insights

The wipes market is mostly driven by the growing number of people in the world who want flushable wipes for personal care and cleaning their homes. For example, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, a global company that makes wet wipes, said that its total sales grew by 1.6% and reached USD 19.4 billion in 2021. Also, more and more people at home will choose wipes made of natural fibres and herbal extracts like aloe vera, mint, rose water, lemon, and others. This will make it possible for some segments to grow in new ways.

Distribution Channel Insights

At supermarkets and hypermarkets, people can buy more of a wider range of brand-name personal care products like diapers, wipes, and feminine hygiene products in bulk. Because of this, supermarkets and hypermarkets have a big share of the market. Also, pharmacies are getting more and more orders from hospitals and hotels for large quantities of wipes, diapers, and tampons. This is making pharmacy stores grow faster as a whole.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific market was worth 51.16 billion US dollars in 2021. Asia-Pacific has the biggest share of the world market because a lot of diapers, wipes, toilet paper, and other personal care items are used in China and South East Asia. People in the area are also becoming more aware of cleanliness and hygiene, and they have more money to spend. For example, a Chinese company that makes paper products called Hengan International Group Company Limited said that it sold USD 727 million worth of tissue paper in the first half of 2021.

People in the U.S. and Canada buy most of the things that make up the North American market, like wipes, diapers, razors, blades, and other personal care items. A federal agency called the U.S. Census Bureau said that sales at health and personal care stores in the U.S. reached USD 4.3 million in September 2021, which was 0.5% more than in August 2021.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 273.44 Billion By Product Type Wipes, Diapers, Feminine Hygiene Products, Others By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacy Stores, Online Stores, Other By Companies The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Essity AB (Sweden), Hengan International Group Company Limited (China), Ontex BV (Belgium), DPL (Israel), Fujian Time and Tianhe Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), The Edgewell Personal Care Company (U.S.), Dispowear Sterite Company (India) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

As more people want personal care products made from sustainable and biodegradable materials like bamboo, organic cotton, and sugarcane, the market will likely have more chances to grow. Also, more and more adults are using plant-based, alcohol-free, and incontinence products instead of chemical-based ones to avoid skin irritation. This is good for sales of products all over the world. The market for disposable hygiene products is also growing because more and more millennial want to buy premium diapers and wipes that are better for their skin and absorb more. For example, the Procter & Gamble Company, a global company that makes high-quality disposable diapers and wet wipes, saw its sales of baby, feminine, and family care products go up by 5% and reach USD 19.74 billion in 2022.

Market Driving Factors:

Older people who have trouble with incontinence use disposable diapers, pull-up pants, and pads. So, the market is growing because more and more people are getting older and becoming more aware of incontinence products. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs put out a report called “World Population Aging 2020.” It says that by 2020, there will be 727 million people in the world who are 65 or older. This is 9.3% of all the people in the world. Also, more and more working women prefer premium tampons, pads, and panty liners to deal with their periods. This is increasing the demand for flushable feminine care products all over the world.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Essity AB (Sweden), Hengan International Group Company Limited (China), Ontex BV (Belgium), DPL (Israel), Fujian Time and Tianhe Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), The Edgewell Personal Care Company (U.S.), Dispowear Sterite Company (India), and others.

By Product Type

Wipes

Diapers

Feminine Hygiene Products Sanitary Napkins Tampons Panty Liners

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Stores

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

