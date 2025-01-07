San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DNA Holdings Venture Inc., a leader in integrating Web 3, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, and capital markets, today announced the launch of the DNA AI Compute Fund. This fund represents a pivotal step in our vision to revolutionize the finance and tech landscape by providing the infrastructure necessary for Large Language Models (LLMs) that cater specifically to the Web 3 ecosystem.

Vision and Mission:

The DNA AI Compute Fund is driven by the goal to offer advanced infrastructure solutions that empower the development and deployment of Large Language Models (LLMs) within the blockchain environment. Our mission includes:

We aim to support developers, startups, and established entities in the Web 3 and crypto space by providing them with the computing power and infrastructure needed to innovate with AI technology. Fostering Innovation: By ensuring that the infrastructure is in place, we facilitate the creation of AI models that can enhance blockchain security, transaction speeds, and user interaction, making Web 3 technologies more accessible and efficient.

Strategic Investment and Infrastructure Deployment:

The DNA AI Compute Fund will be at the forefront of technological deployment, notably:

Accelerating AI Model Training: The high computational power of the H200 chips will significantly reduce the time required to train and refine LLMs for blockchain and crypto applications. Enhancing AI Infrastructure: By incorporating these chips, we ensure that the infrastructure can handle the complex, data-intensive tasks unique to the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

Our latest initiative involves the strategic deployment of the H200 Nvidia chips, known for their superior performance in AI computations. These chips will be pivotal in: Integrated Investment Strategy: In synergy with our Venture Fund, the AI Compute Fund will:

Direct Infrastructure Development Investments: We will fund and support projects that require robust computing power to develop AI solutions tailored to Web 3 needs. Portfolio Expansion: Both funds will work together to identify and invest in companies that are at the forefront of building AI infrastructure for the blockchain space.

Statement from the CEO:

Christopher Miglino, CEO and Co-Founder of DNA Holdings Venture Inc., commented, “With the introduction of the AI Compute Fund and the integration of H200 Nvidia chips, we are providing the backbone for AI innovation in the Web 3 space. This strategic move positions us to lead the convergence of AI and Web3.”

About DNA Holdings Venture Inc.:

DNA Holdings Venture Inc. is dedicated to pioneering the next wave of financial innovation through the convergence of Web 3, cryptocurrency, AI, and capital markets. Our goal is to foster an ecosystem where advanced fund management, strategic advisory, and visionary infrastructure solutions for AI thrive. For further details, please contact investors@dna.holdings or visit www.dna.fund. Explore opportunities at DNADealDesk.com .

Contact: