Methane emissions from the energy sector rose for a third consecutive year in 2022, coming close to their previous record level.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Energy companies are neglecting easy solutions to methane emissions, IEA says - February 21, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: European Union new car sales rose in January - February 21, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: InterContinental Hotels to launch $750 million share buyback as earnings miss forecasts - February 21, 2023