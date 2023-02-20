Lenovo Group Ltd. shares jumped in early trade on Monday, as investors shrugged off the latest drop in the Chinese technology giant’s quarterly profit and looked forward to an expected rebound later in the year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: U.N. inspectors detect near weapons-grade uranium in Iran - February 19, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Lenovo shares jump as tech giant guides for second-half rebound - February 19, 2023
- : Retailer Tuesday Morning to close more than half its stores following bankruptcy - February 19, 2023