DR. JEAN MINER NAMED GUTHRIE'S FIRST CHIEF ACADEMIC OFFICER

Sayre, Pa., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie is pleased to announce the appointment of the organization’s first Chief Academic Officer (CAO). Jean Miner, MD, MHA, MMEL, FACS will assume the role on January 2, 2025.

Since Dr. Donald Guthrie’s arrival in Sayre and later the foundation of the Internal Medicine Residency in 1958, Guthrie has a long history of educating medical professionals.

These programs have grown to include five fellowships and eight residencies for physicians, pharmacy and podiatry residents, and numerous opportunities for medical students, nurses and other professionals.

As CAO, Dr. Miner will provide strategic leadership and a vision for the future of academic programs at Guthrie. She will be responsible for promoting academic excellence, interprofessional education and faculty development.

“The CAO role will be critical to advancing our educational mission of providing an exceptional training experience that cultivates future leaders’ passion for delivering high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Edmund Sabanegh, MD, MBA, Guthrie President and CEO. “I am confident that Dr. Miner will continue to further this mission and elevate our program to national recognition.”

Dr. Miner is a fellowship-trained minimally invasive general surgeon who joined Guthrie in 2017. As Associate Designated Institutional Official (DIO) and then DIO, she was instrumental in the implementation of seven new training programs. She oversees the Continuing Medical Education Department and the Medical Education Department, which facilitates the onboarding of over 1,600 non-medical students. Under her leadership, Guthrie formalized partnerships with several regional Physician Assistant schools with strategies for future growth.

“I’m excited to fulfill Guthrie’s vision of further strengthening and growing our educational programs to develop our next generation of health care leaders,” Dr. Miner said. “Providing exemplary teaching and training is a key part of who we are and what we do at Guthrie, and I look forward to taking that to the next level alongside our dedicated educators and learners.”

For more information about Guthrie’s academic programs, visit https://www.guthrie.org/graduate-medical-education-old.

