Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drone Nerds, one of the largest enterprise and agricultural drone providers, is proud to announce its partnership with ABZ Innovation, a leader in drone technology design and manufacturing, expanding its lineup of agricultural spraying drone offerings. to further support American farmers. Recognizing the ongoing changes and challenges in federal drone regulations that may affect rural American communities, this partnership will provide alternative platform solutions to the North American farming industry. ABZ Innovation’s multifunctional agricultural drones are designed in Hungary and support multiple use cases across the agricultural industry.

ABZ Innovations agricultural UAVs feature two platform series, each tailored to different application needs; these platforms include the L30 and L10 series of spraying drones. For medium and large farms, the L30 drone offers 21 hectares of coverage per hour and offers granular or liquid application versatility. The L30 features a 30-liter capacity and is equipped with a Controlled Droplet Application (CDA) spraying system; with an advanced flight planning algorithm, the L30 has an enhanced navigation system for optimized operational precision.

The L10 PRO is designed for farmers with up to around 150 hectares, and smaller farms. This platform features a “plug and play” option for connection to any EMLID RTK base, offering centimeter-level accuracy. It can also be equipped with a trichogramma spreading system to facilitate a biological and sustainable pest control application.

“We’re thrilled to launch drones that meet the complex demands of modern farming. By expanding our lineup and partnering with ABZ drones, we are bringing diverse, trusted solutions for American farmers with varied needs,” said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds.

