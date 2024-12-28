Duke Energy has proposed a plan to the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) seeking recovery of around $1.1 billion in expenses tied to their emergency operations in response to Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton. These severe weather events this year forced significant U.S. utility companies to either halt or reduce operations at their power plants.

“Our primary goal was to restore electricity swiftly and safely following these devastating storms,” stated Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida’s State President. “The current filing highlights the costs incurred, but we reassure our customers that we have strived to limit the financial impact on their bills as part of our broader commitment to affordability. Looking ahead, we will continue to make strategic enhancements to fortify the electric grid, ensuring reliable power amidst the growing threat of extreme weather conditions.”

The filing with the FPSC specifies that starting in March 2025, customers will experience a temporary adjustment in their bills related to the costs incurred from the hurricane responses. Residential customers will see their monthly bills increase by approximately $21 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) compared to February 2025. This projected increase of roughly $31 is mitigated by a seasonal reduction of $10 per 1,000 kWh from March to November 2025. Nonetheless, it is important to note that the storm-related costs will remain on bills until the end of February 2026.

