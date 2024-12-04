Westford,USA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SkyQuest projects that the dump trucks market size will attain a value of USD 107.91 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Rapidly increasing infrastructure development activity due to rising industrialization and urbanization are slated to bolster the sales of dump trucks over the coming years. Growing emphasis on improving waste management around the world to promote sustainability is also expected to drive dump trucks market growth in the future.
Dump Trucks Market
- Pages – 157
- Tables – 63
- Figures – 75
Dump Trucks Market Overview:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2023
|$ 40.43 Billion
|Estimated Value by 2031
|$ 48 Billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.8%
|Forecast Period
|2024–2031
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Type, End-User, and Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America
|Report Highlights
|High infrastructure development activity promotes sales of dump trucks
|Key Market Opportunities
|Electrification of dump trucks
|Key Market Drivers
|Growing investments in waste management around the world
Articulated Dump trucks are Estimated to Spearhead the Global Dump Trucks Market Outlook
Better flexibility and enhanced operator comfort make articulated dump trucks highly popular allowing them to hold a dominant dump trucks market share. Increasing demand for better efficiency and the growing availability of multiple types of articulated dump trucks are also expected to help this segment generate good revenue for market players in the future. Better safety of articulated trucks as compared to other types of dump trucks will also help this segment boost market development going forward.
Use of Dump Trucks in Mining Industry is Slated to Rise at an Impressive CAGR Through 2031
Surging demand for multiple minerals and mined metals around the world on the back of rapidly increasing industrialization has resulted in increased mining activity. Dump trucks play an essential role in the mining industry and thereby its expansion is forecasted to further create new opportunities for dump truck companies in the long run. Developing custom dump trucks for mining applications will further boost the growth of the dump trucks industry.
Asia Pacific Estimated to Spearhead Global Dump Truck Demand
High infrastructure development and increasing mining activity in the Asia Pacific region have allowed it to become the top market for dump truck companies in the world. Supportive government initiatives, emphasis on economic development, and growing investments in improving waste management are all factors that will benefit dump trucks market growth potential. China, Australia, India, and Japan are slated to be the most opportune markets for dump truck providers in this region.
Dump Trucks Market Insights:
Drivers
- Increasing infrastructure development and mining activity
- Efforts to improve waste management around the world
- Growing awareness regarding the benefits of articulated dump trucks use
Restraints
- High costs of advanced dump trucks
- Rising fuel prices
- Expensive maintenance of large dump trucks
Prominent Players in Dump Trucks Market
The following are the Top dump trucks market Companies
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd
- Volvo Group
- Terex Corporation
- Liebherr Group
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- SANY Group Co., Ltd.
- XCMG Group
- Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in Dump Trucks Market Report
- Which opportunities can dump truck providers cash in on through 2031?
- Which segment will lead the global dump trucks industry?
- Which region brings in the most revenue for dump truck companies?
- How can dump truck manufacturers tackle the issue of rising fuel prices?
This report provides the following insights:
- Analysis of key drivers (growing infrastructure development activity, efforts to improve waste management), restraints (high costs of advanced dump trucks, rising fuel prices), and opportunities (development of custom dump trucks, electrification of dump trucks) influencing the growth of dump trucks market.
- Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.
- Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the dump trucks market.
- Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.
- Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.
- Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.
