The 12-month losing streak is the longest since NAR began tracking sales in 1999.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Existing home sales fell for the 12th straight month in January, lowest since 2010 - February 21, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil futures end lower as uncertainty blurs the demand outlook - February 21, 2023
- The Moneyist: ‘I don’t use cash’: I’m 70 and my home is paid off. I live off Social Security, and I use a credit card for all my spending. Is that risky? - February 21, 2023