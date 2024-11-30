Ecopetrol (EC) has unveiled its investment plan for 2025, with an approved budget set between 24 and 28 trillion pesos, marking an increase from the 2024 allocation.Of this budget, approximately 20.3 trillion pesos, which constitutes 76% of the total, is earmarked for enhancing production. The plan targets a daily production of between 740,000 and 745,000 barrels of oil equivalent, with an average refinery throughput ranging from 415,000 to 420,000 barrels per day, alongside transportation capabilities of 1.13 million to 1.17 million barrels per day.Additionally, around 6.5 trillion pesos, representing 24% of the budget, is set to be invested in initiatives related to the Energy Transition, Energy Transmission, Roads businesses, and other corporate ventures.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com