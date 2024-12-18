Exercise of Redemption of Perpetual Subordinated Notes

Capitalized terms used in this press release shall have the meaning given to them in the Final Offering Memorandum dated 25 January 2013 relating to the Notes issued on 29 January 2013.

On 18 December 2024 EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody’s / BBB+ negative Fitch) announces its intention to exercise its Option to Redeem the hybrid Notes issued on 29 January 2013 for a nominal amount of €1,250 million euros (ISIN FR0011401751).

These Notes will be Redeemed on 29 January 2025, First Redemption Date, as set out in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes included in the Prospectus.

The share capital of EDF has been increased on 24 May 2023 and 13 June 2023 by the conversion of 130,864,943 EDF OCEANES (ISIN FR0013534518) into 168,684,911 new shares for a nominal amount of €84,342,455.50 and a premium for the conversion of €1,346,011,365.17 (1). As announced on 10 September 2024 (2), EDF will use the equity content resulting from this capital increase to avoid having to refinance half of the nominal amount of the hybrid subordinated debt issued on 25 January 2013, i.e. 625 million euros by another hybrid subordinated debt.

Forward-Looking Statements:

EDF considers portions of this announcement to be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements can be identified typically by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “assumes”, “predicts” or “anticipates”, as well as the negatives of such words and other words of similar meaning in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance or of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. Although EDF believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time made, these assumptions are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond EDF’s control; therefore, EDF can give no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, possible changes in the timing and consummation of the transactions described therein.

You are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, which speak only as at their respective dates. Neither EDF nor any of its affiliates undertakes any obligation publicly to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by any applicable laws and regulations.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh (1), a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (2) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) See EDF’s 2023 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1

(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

(1) See press releases of 24 May 2023 and 13 June 2023

(2) See press release of 10 September 2024

