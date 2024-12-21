EHang Holdings Limited (EH), a prominent Urban Air Mobility technology platform company, announced on Saturday that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese automotive manufacturer. The partnership will focus on joint efforts in research and development, manufacturing, sales, and operational activities related to flying-car technologies. This includes the creation of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and pioneering flying car models.

Under the terms of this agreement, both companies will combine their respective strengths and resources to advance the development of next-generation flying vehicles. These vehicles will feature cutting-edge technology, innovative design with a forward-thinking approach, and market-ready competitiveness.

