EHang has reported its preliminary revenue figures for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The company anticipates fourth-quarter revenues reaching RMB 162 million, marking a significant year-over-year growth of 187% compared to the RMB 56.6 million recorded in the same period in 2023. For the entire fiscal year of 2024, EHang estimates total revenues of RMB 454 million, which represents a substantial 287% increase from the RMB 117.4 million achieved in 2023.

EHang attributes this notable performance to robust and unforeseen market demand for its flagship product, the EH216-S autonomous passenger aerial vehicles. Additionally, the company cited key operational milestones and an acceleration in its business activities as contributing factors to its growth.

