ViewScan 4 Digital Microfilm Reader

Northbrook, IL, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For an eleventh consecutive year, ST Imaging has been recognized with the Platinum Modern Library Awards (MLAs) from LibraryWorks for the ViewScan 4 on-demand microfilm scanner. ST Imaging, a Digital Check brand, is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of digital microfilm viewer/scanners, and the only microfilm scanner manufacturer to continuously receive the Platinum MLA for all eleven years.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a leading microfilm scanner by librarians,” says Matt Anderson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ST Imaging. “The eleventh consecutive Modern Library Award with Platinum distinction demonstrates the high effort the ST Imaging team constantly puts into developing our microfilm scanning solution.”

Over the past two decades it has become evident that not only are microfilm scanners expected to create crisp and clear digital images but the scanning software must also be intuitive to use. With dozens of interviews and hundreds of conversations, the ease of use of a microfilm scanner is one of the highest demands.

As most people are not experts in the field of microfilm image capture, ST Imaging’s PerfectView software makes working with the challenging medium simple. Library patron images are always in PerfectFocus and the simple color-coded display makes understanding the software uncomplicated.

Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager said, “ST Imaging’s ViewScan continues to set the standard for microfilm scanners in the library industry with their 11th consecutive Platinum distinction.”

The Modern Library Awards was created to recognize the top products for the library industry. With their database of over 90,000 librarians, LibaryWorks distributes product submissions for unbiased judging. Only users of the products in their facilities are permitted to judge the products.

About ST Imaging

ST Imaging is a leading worldwide manufacturer and distributor of micrographic equipment and other collection scanning solutions. Founded in 1989, the company was acquired in 1999 by Digital Check Corp. In 2004, ST Imaging introduced the revolutionary ST200 digital film scanner, changing the way library customers view film.

The company’s flagship product, the ViewScan film scanner set the standard for making film scanning easy and assessable to the public. ViewScan systems incorporate the latest technology to improve viewing, scanning, editing, and sharing of microfilm within libraries, schools, government, business, and other collections.

The ST Imaging headquarters and manufacturing are in Meridian, ID. Scanners are available through a worldwide network of authorized resellers and are supported by ST Imaging’s comprehensive fulfillment, training, support, warranty, and repair services.

About LibraryWorks

LibraryWorks helps administrators make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.

About the Modern Library Awards program

Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a product-review program designed to recognize elite products in the market, which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.

