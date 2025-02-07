Ekspress Grupp announces its intention to challenge in court the decision issued today by the Lithuanian Competition Council refusing to grant clearance for the acquisition of news portal Lrytas and ordering steps to restore the previous market situation.

On February 7, 2025, the Lithuanian Competition Council published a decision concluding that the concentration following AS Ekspress Grupp’s acquisition of UAB Lrytas has created or strengthened a dominant position or significantly impeded competition in the relevant market for the provision of news on non-specialised national news portals in Lithuania. The Competition Council has ordered Ekspress Grupp to take steps to restore the previous situation within 6 months from the day the decision was served to the addressee.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, stated that Ekspress Grupp strongly disagrees with the Competition Council’s assessment and will challenge the decision in court: “We fundamentally disagree with the Competition Council’s conclusion about the market impact of this acquisition. The Lithuanian digital news market remains highly competitive, with multiple strong players including state-funded media, other media conglomerates, and significant competition from specialized news portals and social media. Consumer behaviour shows that readers regularly access multiple news sources, with technology enabling instant switching between different platforms and providers. We believe there is no basis to conclude that this acquisition could impede effective competition in the market.

Lrytas represents approximately 5% of Ekspress Grupp’s total turnover and 2% of the Group’s EBITDA. While Lrytas is an important part of our digital media portfolio, its relative size in the context of our group operations underscores our position regarding market competition concerns.”

AS Ekspress Grupp acquired UAB Lrytas at the end of the year 2022. The Competition Council of Lithuania started an investigation of Lrytas UAB acquisition in August, 2023 and published its first decision in December, 2023. According to that decision, Ekspress Grupp submitted a merger control notification in May, 2024.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1100 people.