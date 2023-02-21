About 86.1% of the agricultural sprayers market in North America is owned by the United States., The USA market for agricultural sprayers is anticipated to grow at a 4.9% CAGR during the time of the assessment, reaching a value of US$ 339.2 million by 2033.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights, the global agricultural sprayers market is set to be valued at US$ 3,106.1 million in 2023 and further expand at 5.9% CAGR during the assessment period. Overall sales of agricultural sprayers are projected to total US$ 5,499.5 million by the end of 2033.

Rising demand for food products and transition towards farm mechanization are key factors driving the global agricultural sprayers market.

Agricultural sprayers have emerged as key spraying tools for applying various chemicals to plants or crops. This equipment helps farmers to protect their crops from pests and insects as well as improve their crop production.

Growing usage of various types of sprayers for applying chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers to crops and plants is expected to boost agricultural sprayers sales during the projection period.

In recent years, aerial spraying technology is seen to be one of the most significant advancements in plant protection engineering and agricultural spraying due to its numerous advantages over traditional ground sprayers.

Similarly, development and popularity of innovative agricultural equipment such as unmanned aerial vehicles and portable power sprayers will aid in the expansion of the global market during the projection period.

The use of UAVs for aerial spraying has sparked a great deal of interest globally. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are therefore now recognized as the most cutting-edge spraying technology that is beneficial for efficient and precise spraying. Unmanned aerial sprayers may help reduce the harmful effects that pesticides have on people and the environment when they are applied to crops at the farm level.

UAV sprayers use GPS, 4G, or 5G network technology to plan the best route to the target region, which gives the drone the best path to apply a precise quantity of pesticides to the plants. This decreases spray drift, saves pesticide application amount, and produces high-accuracy outcomes.

Older UAV sprayers had very big wings, which caused greater off-target spray deposition and increased downwash pressure with high-air guests. This made them difficult to handle, carry, and land. These sorts of sprayers were only employed in broad field crops because of their vast size, which prevented them from being utilized in trees and orchards.

Diverse technologies, including drones and autonomous sprayers, are presenting a significant and attractive potential for the expansion of the market for agricultural sprayers.

“Escalating demand for technologically advanced agricultural equipment is expected to play a key role in expanding the global agricultural sprayers market during the next ten years,” said an analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways from Agricultural Sprayers Market Study

The global market of agricultural sprayers is forecast to expand at 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, self-propelled sprayers segment is estimated to create an incremental $ opportunity of about US$ 795.1 million during the forecast period.

Based on power source, fuel-based agricultural sprayers segment is expected to reach US$ 3460.5 million by 2033 while the solar segment is set to expand at 6.4% CAGR.

By farm size, medium segment is forecast to expand at 6.1% CAGR during the assessment period.

South Asia and Pacific and East Asia are expected to cumulatively hold around 55.6% of the total market share.

China is a prominent consumer of agricultural sprayers with an estimated volume of 375,621 Units in 2023.

The USA agricultural sprayers market is forecast to accelerate at 4.9% CAGR through 2033.

Who is Winning?

Leading agricultural sprayer manufacturers profiled in the report include CNH Industrial N.V., Deere and Company, Taizhou Sunny Crop Machinery Co., Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, KUBOTA Corporation, ASPEE India, Buhler Industries Inc. (Rostselmash), AGCO Corporation, Boston Crop Sprayers Limited, Zhejiang Ousen Machinery Co. Ltd., EXEL Industries, Foggers India Pvt. Ltd. Jacto Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, STIHL, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Crystal Crop Protection Limited, Househam Sprayers Limited, John Rhodes AS Limited, and Avison Sprayers.

New product launches with enhanced features such as user-friendly nature, partnerships, collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and facility expansions are key strategies employed by companies to expand their customer base.

More Insights into the Agricultural Sprayers Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the Global Agricultural Sprayers market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033. To understand the Global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on type, farm size, nozzle type, power source, capacity, crop type, usage, and regions.

Agricultural Sprayer Industry Segmentation

By Type:

Handheld

Self-Propelled Low HP Medium HP High HP

Tractor Mounted

Trailed

Aerial

By Farm Size:

Large

Medium

Small

By Nozzle Type:

Hydraulic

Gaseous

Centrifugal

Thermal

By Power Source:

Fuel Based

Electric and Battery Driven

Solar

Manual

By Capacity:

Ultra-Low Volume

Low Volume

High Volume

By Crop Type:

Cereals Corn Wheat Rice Other Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds Soybean Rapeseed/Canola Sunflower and Cottonseed Other Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Other Crop Types

By Usage:

Field Sprayers

Orchard Sprayers

Gardening Sprayers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia and Belarus

Balkan and Baltics

Central Asia

South Asia Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

