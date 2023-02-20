“Macro policy stimulus will likely be announced during the annual session (of the National People’s Congress) and it will be a good timing for the PBoC (central bank) to cut rates and signal that it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- EMERGING MARKETS-China growth optimism lifts EM equities, focus on U.S. rates - February 20, 2023
- Indian Equities Drags as Worries Mount Over US Keeping Higher Interest Rates for Longer - February 20, 2023
- FPIs’ investment value in Indian equities drops 11 pc to USD 584 billion - February 20, 2023