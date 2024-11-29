TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial and business highlights on November 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.