The reporting season blocks trade’s slow to get moving – but not for a lack of trying by equities desks. This week, the bankers were out building shadow books for Coles Group and Worley, only to be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities desks knocked back on blocks but chase anyway - February 22, 2023
- Indian Equities Continue Losing Streak, Weighed Down by Worries Over Future US Rate Hikes - February 22, 2023
- Selling Across All Sectors Drags Indian Equities to End Lower Midweek - February 22, 2023