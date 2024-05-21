Kotak Institutional Equities has cautioned that the valuations of numerous Indian companies are unsustainable. The domestic brokerage highlighted that 104 companies are trading at over 50 times PE, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- ‘104 Indian firms trading at over 50x PE, 9 at over 100x PE’: Kotak Equities on ‘unsustainable’ valuations - May 21, 2024
- EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX, equities falter as Fed officials flag rate-cut caution - May 21, 2024
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – Auto and auto parts, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd, Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd, Malakoff Corp Bhd - May 21, 2024