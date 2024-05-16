A total of 245 panelists with $642 billion worth of assets under management (AUM), BofA Securities said, participated in the survey held between May 3 and May 9, 2024 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Abu Dhabi’s Lunate launches ETF tracking Japan equities - May 16, 2024
- 18% of global fund managers overweight on Indian equities: BofA survey - May 16, 2024
- Abu Dhabi’s Lunate launches ETF tracking Japanese equities - May 16, 2024