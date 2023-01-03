Stock Market Highlights: 97% of companies were above mark when indices hit all-time high in Oct ’21, against just over 55% presently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Financial, Pharma Gains Spur European Equities Higher in Tuesday Trading - January 3, 2023
- 200-DMA of BSE 500 companies jump but gains in equities not broad-based - January 3, 2023
- Asian Equities Start New Year Higher, Led by Tech, Entertainment Stocks - January 3, 2023