The primary market was abuzz with activity as well, with a record amount garnered through initial public offerings, including those from several new-age firms.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- 2021: Action-Packed Year for Equities - January 1, 2022
- Indian equities end 2021 on positive note, all sectoral indices up in the last one year - January 1, 2022
- Indian equities end year on positive note with all sectoral indices up (Roundup) - December 31, 2021