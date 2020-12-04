2021 market outlook: Bet on international equities to take advantage of a recovery, says JPMorgan strategist

The global economy — and cyclical stocks — could have a big comeback in 2021, spurred by the distribution of coronavirus vaccines. Investors should look outside of the U.S. to take full advantage of …
