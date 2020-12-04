Investors should look outside of the U.S. to take full advantage of the recovery, according to Gabriela Santos of JPMorgan Asset Management. “When you have a cyclical recovery like we expect in 2021, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- 2021 market outlook: Look at international equities to take advantage of a recovery, says JPMorgan strategist - December 4, 2020
- South Africa, JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange: Prices, Quotes for Equities Today – Bloomberg - December 4, 2020
- Global Markets: Equities hit record highs as dollar falls on vaccine hopes - December 4, 2020