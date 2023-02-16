In early 2022, flows were spread across different categories. In the latter part, as markets became more volatile, asset allocation strategies changed as market returns started looking less attractive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- ‘2023 could be a difficult year for equities’ - February 16, 2023
- Wake Up Wall Street: Equities remain supported despite higher yields as readings look strong - February 16, 2023
- Equities rise after the gains on Wall St. aussie bond yields drop after softer data - February 16, 2023