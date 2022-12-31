Recession in developed markets in 2023 and some spillover effects on the Indian economy are a distinct possibility. If this happens, earnings downgrades could follow in 2023. Thus, stocks may end up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- 2023 Equities Outlook: Play it like a test match with a rest day in between - December 31, 2022
- Value stocks trounce growth equities in 2022 by historically wide margin - December 30, 2022
- Weak Investors Sentiment Weighs on American Depositary Receipts of European Equities - December 30, 2022