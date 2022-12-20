Kotak Securities has given a base case target of 18,717 for the Nifty50 index for 2023. The brokerage believes that a combination of global headwinds and stretched valuations could cap the gains for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- 2023 likely to be a flattish year for Indian equities: Kotak Securities - December 20, 2022
- Bank of Japan Policy Shift Prompts Cautious Premarket Trading for US Equities - December 20, 2022
- Kotak Institutional Equities cuts position on Airtel, increases on IndusInd Bank, RIL - December 20, 2022