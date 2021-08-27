ENCINO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — New Standard Equities (NSE), a Los Angeles-based, full-service multifamily investment and management company, has recently completed disposition of their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- 276-Unit Port Orchard, WA Apartment Community Sold By New Standard Equities For $34,500,000 Profit - August 27, 2021
- European Equities Tread Water Before Powell Speech - August 27, 2021
- The optimal securities class equities dynamics - August 27, 2021