The Nigerian equities market, on Thursday, gained N28bn as 28 stocks appreciated. A total of 513.8 million shares valued at N6.448bn exchanged hands in 4,243 deals. The equities market rebounded as the All-Share Index rose by 22 basis points to settle at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- 28 stocks boost equities’ appreciation by N28bn - November 23, 2017
- Cobalt junior taps Blue Ocean Equities for raising - November 23, 2017
- GLOBAL SNAPSHOT: China Policy Scares Equities; Post-Thanksgiving Trade To Be Thin - November 23, 2017