Potentially disappointing GDP data on Friday will not hurt and could even extend the Chinese equities rally, as investors look to Beijing’s upcoming stimulus package, says Wendy Liu of UBS Investment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- A China GDP shock this week wouldn’t upset the equities rebound: UBS - April 13, 2020
- Stay with equities! 3 potential signs which suggest we are near a bottom - April 13, 2020
- Equities market rebounds with +1.37% WoW - April 13, 2020