The three-year muni-UST ratio Wednesday was at 60%, the five-year at 67%, the 10-year at 73% and the 30-year at 99%, according to Refinitiv MMD’s 3 p.m. read. ICE Data Services had the three at 60%, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- A firmer tone for munis, UST as recession fears spook equities - December 6, 2022
- Will a central bank pivot create a surge in equities? The charts say otherwise! - December 6, 2022
- Growing Recession Concerns Weigh on Equities - December 6, 2022