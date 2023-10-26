Corporate America’s spending on share buybacks, a driver of the U.S. stock market rally for more than a decade, is slowing in the face of higher-for-longer interest rates and an uncertain economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- A major driver of U.S. equities in the past decade is fading fast - October 26, 2023
- Gloomy earnings spark decline in British equities - October 26, 2023
- Equities firm director should only be allowed sue in Norway, not Ireland - October 26, 2023