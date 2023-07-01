Summary Equity markets hit a bottom in October 2022, with the S&P 500 retreating about 25 percent from the record high set at the beginning of that year.As we write this article on Friday morning, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- A Pretty Resilient First Half For U.S. Equities - July 1, 2023
- Wall St Week Ahead-After first-half rally, stocks’ July winning streak on the line - June 30, 2023
- Easing Inflation Helps Drive Equities Higher - June 30, 2023