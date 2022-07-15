Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. is drawing down its cash pile to load up Indian stocks on a bet that the equity market rout will bottom out soon.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- A Top Indian Insurer Is Betting That Equities Rout Will End Soon - July 14, 2022
- Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HT) - July 14, 2022
- Equities will struggle the next few months, but we see a year-end rally, says Janney Montgomery Scott’s Luschini - July 14, 2022