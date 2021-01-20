The Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has launched a new healthcare-focused equities basket note for investors in 2021. The structured note which matures in 12 months provides 95 per cent capital …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Equities in the green, IT stocks in focus - January 20, 2021
- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches one-year healthcare equities note for investors - January 20, 2021
- Equities: Reflationary environment likely to support buying the dip – Goldman Sachs - January 19, 2021