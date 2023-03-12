Reversing their selling trend, foreign investors have infused over Rs 13,500 crore in the Indian equities so far this month primarily driven by bulk investment from US-based GQG Partners in the Adani …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Adani block deal helps FPIs investment into equities turn positive in March - March 12, 2023
- Adani shares block deal helps FPIs investment into equities turn positive in March - March 11, 2023
- U.S. equity investors should be cautious and consider shorting equities, says market strategist - March 11, 2023