After pulling out funds in the past two months, Foreign investors have invested Rs 7,936 crore in the Indian equities in March mainly driven by bulk investment in the Adani Group companies by the US-b …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Adani share block deal aids FPI investment in equities turn positive in Mar - April 2, 2023
- Easing Inflation Pressures Push Equities Higher - April 1, 2023
- Easing Price Pressures Push Equities Higher - April 1, 2023