Addex Therapeutics (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced that Dr Robert Lütjens, Head …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Addex to Present at the Swiss Equities Baader Conference - January 10, 2024
- Thor Equities Secures $36M to Refinance Fort Lauderdale’s Beach Place Retail - January 10, 2024
- Realty Bancorp Equities Sells Santa Monica Office Property For $86.7M - January 10, 2024