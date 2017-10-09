Equities have had an excellent run so far this year. But this rally did not start in 2017. Going back to financial crisis in 2008 when the DAX (German market) fell by more than 50%, the Index subsequently rallied 240% from its trough. And even if an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- BLI: Equities ‘default’ choice for investors despite high valuations - October 9, 2017
- Foreigners trim holdings of Asian equities in September - October 9, 2017
- Adding German equities in a portfolio - October 9, 2017