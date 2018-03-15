Adib launches protected equities basket note

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (Adib) has launched a 100 per cent capital-protected, Sharia’a-compliant equities basket note which captures the growth potential of companies operating in the cybersecurity sector. The investment note matures in 12 months and …
