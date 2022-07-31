This was the highest net outflow since March 2020, when foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pulled out Rs 61,973 crore from equities, data with depositories showed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- From Rs 50,145 crore withdrawal last month to Rs 5,000 cr investment in Indian equities—How FPIs turned the tables in July - July 31, 2022
- After nine consecutive months, foreign portfolio investors return to Indian equities with Rs 5,000-cr investment in July - July 31, 2022
- National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) - July 31, 2022