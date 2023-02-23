American International Group ( NYSE: AIG ) slipped 1.0% in Wednesday premarket trading after Atlantic Equities analyst John Heagerty downgraded the insurer to Neutral from Overweight. Slowing premium …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- AIG cut to Neutral at Atlantic Equities on slowing premium growth, recent rally - February 23, 2023
- ‘Equities can deliver potentially superior returns’ - February 23, 2023
- Global shares, U.S. Treasury yields fall; Fed minutes called ‘outdated’ - February 23, 2023